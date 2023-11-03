Boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend continues to recover, family says

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The 10-year-old boy who was shot while trying to protect his mother during a murder-suicide continues to recover following multiple surgeries, according to family members.

Cayson McClung has been receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and doctors were able to save his arm that was injured in the shooting.

According to Cayson’s stepmother, Madilyn McClung by way of his biological father, Billy McClung, had his first surgery on Monday, when doctors were able to stitch and repair the injury to his face. Cayson had his second surgery on the following Thursday and will have another surgery next Tuesday, Nov. 7.

McClung was injured Sunday night after his mother, Ashley McClung, and her boyfriend Adam Narmore, got into an argument which ended with Narmore shooting her and Cayson before turning the gun on himself. The shooting happened at Park Place Apartments in Sheffield. Ashley McClung, 38, and Narmore, 40, died on the scene.

Madilyn confirmed through doctors they will make sure there is nothing else to repair for Cayson’s arm. Doctors said he will likely be able to head home on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9.

The family said he will then have to return to Birmingham the week of Nov. 12th for a skin graft.

Madilyn said this is good and bad news. Good because the doctors were able to save his arm, however, Cayson will have to stay in the hospital longer than he would have wanted. She said he hoped to come home this weekend, but that is no longer the case as there is major nerve damage to his right arm.

His stepmother also mentioned there is some nerve damage to his left arm but doctors believe it will heal on its own without surgery.

Bank Independent has set up a Good Samaritan account for Cayson. People interested in donating can donate at any Bank Independent location or mail a donation to Bank Independent P.O. Box 5000 Sheffield, AL 35660.

All funds will be made available to him.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.