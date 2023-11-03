Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Abraham McKenzie

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is talking to local candidates ahead of the November 7th general election. Four candidates are running for the position of Clarke County Sheriff.

News 11 spoke with each of them to hear, again, why they should be elected, what the campaign trail has looked like for them, and how they are feeling as the time to vote draws near.

We hear from Abraham McKenzie who’s running as an Independent.

”I know the job and I have the experience to do the job and the ability. Also the integrity that I bring to the table,” said McKenzie. “I’ve been going door to door seeing if the people had any questions for me. If they did, I answered any question that they have. I’m very transparent with them. I feel great about it. I’ve been getting positive feedback from the public, but we’ll see on November the 7th what the people of Clarke County decide, and hopefully they will decide to make Abraham McKenzie the next Clarke County Sheriff.”

To learn more about candidates for all races in our area, visit the general election page here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.