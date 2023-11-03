East Mississippi crushes Mississippi Delta in Regular-Season Finale

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Lions welcomed the Mississippi Delta Trojans to Sullivan Windham Field on Thursday night for the regular season finale.

The Lions’ offense got off to a fast start, as they scored 17 points in the first quarter, and added another seven in the early stages of the second quarter.

EMCC’s offense was efficient all night, as they had zero turnovers, and they only punted the ball once.

Quarterback Ty Keyes was 11-17 for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions won Thursday night’s regular-season finale 52-6.

EMCC now shifts their focus to the first round of the MACCC playoffs, where they host Mississippi Gulf Coast next Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Lions will have the opportunity to avenge one of their two losses this season, as they lost to Gulf Coast 42-17, back in September.

