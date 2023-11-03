Escaped Lowndes County inmate now back in custody

Brooks is now back at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center with a new charge of escape.
Nov. 3, 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins Terry Leshaun Brooks was taken back into custody on Friday, November 3, at approximately 02:00 A.M.

Brooks, who broke out of the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center on Halloween night, was apprehended by Lowndes County Sheriff Deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, after a short foot chase in the 1300 block of 9th Ave North in Columbus.

Brooks is now back at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center with a new charge of escape.

“This is a perfect example of the importance of law enforcement partnerships. By partnering with the U.S. Marshals, we were ableapprehend Brooks before he was able to hurt anyone else. Thankfully our deputies found this career criminal and put him in back in jail where he belongs.” Eddie Hawkins- Sheriff

