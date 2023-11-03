Family remembers shooting victim with a candlelit vigil

Person holding a candle
Person holding a candle(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -October 22, 2023, Joeies Lashon Rogers was shot and killed in downtown Meridian, and Thursday night, many came together to remember his life.

Family and friends gathered for a candlelit vigil off Fifth Street in Meridian. The crowd was solemn as they prayed while lanterns were lifted in the air. The family wants people to remember Rogers for who he was as a person.

“Just remember his smile. You know, people gonna always have something bad to say. But just remember who he was as a person, that he was somebody’s son. He was somebody’s brother. He was somebody’s father. That make that reminds me of 2nd Chronicles 4: 17. This tells us that God said if my people who are called by his name. Will humble themselves, pray, seek his face, and turn from their wicked ways. He will forgive their sins and heal the land. And we that’s what we have to do as a community because it’s been so much going on in our city.”

The Meridian Police Department is still working to find the suspects in this deadly shooting.

