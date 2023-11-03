Gameday Preview: Mississippi State vs Kentucky

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night.

NOTES:

Kentucky is in the middle of a three-game skid right now, as they are 2-3 in SEC play.

The matchup to watch is Ray Davis (Kentucky’s running back) against the Mississippi State run defense. Davis has amassed 823 yards this season. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs rank in the Top 60 defenses against the run, as they give up about 134.9 yards per game.

As of Friday, it is unclear if Will Rogers will start for the Bulldogs, as he is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

THOUGHTS:

“This will be a game in the trenches. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Bulldogs, it seems as if the Bulldogs want to establish the run and rely on the running game. Kentucky’s Mark Stoops has the same philosophy. The Wildcats have one of the best running backs in the SEC, and I anticipate he will have a good day against the Bulldogs.” - Patrick Talbot

“Another game for the Bulldogs without Will Rogers and, possibly, Woody Marks. If Marks is out again, it’s going to be another tough go for State on offense. Their defense has to keep them in this game and account for Ray Davis first and foremost. " - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Game Time: 6:30 PM

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: -45.5

Line: -4.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Kentucky wins 24-14.

Eve: Kentucky wins 21-17.

