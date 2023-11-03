Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Auburn linebacker...
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod second right, and linebacker Austin Keys (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill )(Butch Dill | AP)
By Patrick Talbot and Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning.

NOTES:

A fight for bowl eligibility and SEC West hopes will take place in Oxford on Saturday morning, as the Aggies and Rebels square off. Ole Miss needs to keep winning to have a shot at the SEC West Title. Texas A&M secures bowl eligibility with a win over the Rebels.

The key matchup will be the Ole Miss offense against the Aggies’ defense. The A&M defensive line could pose problems for the Rebels’ offensive line, which could in turn, lead to mistakes by Jaxson Dart.

Dart has quietly been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in college football as he has thrown for 2,000+ yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also has a top-15 QBR (78.8).

THOUGHTS:

“This is where Lane Kiffin’s creativity could really help the Rebels. The Aggies’ defense excels at getting pressure on the quarterback. Finding creative ways to keep Dart protected and their running backs the ball in space would go a long way in helping the Rebels pick up a win on Saturday.” - Patrick Talbot

“This game is in the Rebels hands as long as they continue to play better on defense, which they have the last couple of weeks. A&M has not been able to move the ball particularly well on offense, especially in the second half. The Aggies can make things interesting if they can create turnovers and capitalize off of them, but they won’t outscore Ole Miss.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Time: 11:00 AM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 52.5

Line: MISS -2.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Ole Miss wins 30-17.

Eve: Ole Miss wins 34-13.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Cater's at the Museum
Cater’s at the Museum to open soon
Rita Jack & Stella McMahan
Jack & McMahan square off in coroner’s race in Lauderdale County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Gameday Preview: Southern Miss vs UL Monroe
Mississippi State defeats Arkansas 7-3.
Gameday Preview: Mississippi State vs Kentucky
EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
East Mississippi crushes Mississippi Delta in Regular-Season Finale
Aaliyah Nixon (middle) signed with the Hinds Community College Eagles softball team on Wednesday.
Nixon signs with Hinds CC