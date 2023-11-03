Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning.

NOTES:

A fight for bowl eligibility and SEC West hopes will take place in Oxford on Saturday morning, as the Aggies and Rebels square off. Ole Miss needs to keep winning to have a shot at the SEC West Title. Texas A&M secures bowl eligibility with a win over the Rebels.

The key matchup will be the Ole Miss offense against the Aggies’ defense. The A&M defensive line could pose problems for the Rebels’ offensive line, which could in turn, lead to mistakes by Jaxson Dart.

Dart has quietly been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in college football as he has thrown for 2,000+ yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also has a top-15 QBR (78.8).

THOUGHTS:

“This is where Lane Kiffin’s creativity could really help the Rebels. The Aggies’ defense excels at getting pressure on the quarterback. Finding creative ways to keep Dart protected and their running backs the ball in space would go a long way in helping the Rebels pick up a win on Saturday.” - Patrick Talbot

“This game is in the Rebels hands as long as they continue to play better on defense, which they have the last couple of weeks. A&M has not been able to move the ball particularly well on offense, especially in the second half. The Aggies can make things interesting if they can create turnovers and capitalize off of them, but they won’t outscore Ole Miss.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Time: 11:00 AM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 52.5

Line: MISS -2.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Ole Miss wins 30-17.

Eve: Ole Miss wins 34-13.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.