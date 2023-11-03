Gameday Preview: Southern Miss vs UL Monroe

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
(AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By Patrick Talbot and Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles welcome the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks to M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

NOTES:

The Golden Eagles have lost seven straight games, and they are 0-5 in Sun Belt play entering Saturday’s matchup with the Warhawks.

Southern’s Defense continues to give up tons of points, as they have allowed more than 40 points in 5 five of their seven losses.

THOUGHTS:

“The Golden Eagles offense took a step forward last week, but their defense just could not get off the field. Southern has to find a way to limit yards and points for the Warhawks if they want to win on Saturday afternoon.” - Patrick Talbot

“Southern Miss really needs to win this game to help avoid a possible 10-game losing streak. They play Louisiana next week, followed by Mississippi State. Last week’s offensive performance was probably more what they’d like it to be, 301 rushing yards and 287 passing. Feeding Frank Gore Jr. and letting him wear down ULM’s defense is the way to victory here.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Game Time: 3:00 PM

Network: ESPN+

Over/Under: 56.5

Line: USM -3.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: ULM wins 28-24.

Eve: ULM wins 32-21.

