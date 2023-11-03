Highs are heading into the 70s

Warmer weekend
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! No watches or warnings are in place, but it is another very cold start to the morning. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, and we can continue to thank high pressure for the view of clear blues skies.

There is an elevated threat for wildfire danger today, no surprise that outdoor burning is still discouraged. A limited threat for wildfire danger continues for Saturday. Drought conditions are getting worse week to week, and there is no rain in the forecast anytime soon.

There are plenty of activities happening for the weekend, so be sure to get outside and enjoy. We are moving away from the cold temperatures over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Have a fabulous Football Friday and an even better weekend.

