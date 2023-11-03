One more COLD morning

Then, warmer air returns to the area
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area experienced the coldest air of the season thus far on Thursday morning with widespread 20s. We’re in for another cold start to our Friday morning. We’re not expecting widespread 20s, but we’ll start our Friday with temps in the low 30s. So, continue with your cold weather precautions, and plan to bundle up as you head out the door for the start of your Friday.

However, courtesy of a southerly wind returning, Friday afternoon brings a return of 70s! We’re expecting low 70s which will be seasonable for this time of year. So, you’ll be able to shed the coat or thick sweater by the heat of the day. Friday is also our Hope for Hunger event. Please consider donating to help support those who are in need within our community: https://www.wtok.com/video/2023/11/02/hope-hunger-6a-6p/

As for the weekend, the weather looks very supportive of outdoor events. Your weekend mornings will start with 40s, and both afternoons will have highs in the 70s. Next week, the milder weather continues with 80s returning by mid week.

***Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning at 2AM. So, make sure to set your clocks BACK 1 HOUR before bed on Saturday night.***

