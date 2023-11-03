Philadelphia Animal Control recognized as a no-kill shelter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Animal Control was awarded a no-kill shelter plaque for the year 2022 by The Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter prides itself in being one of the few no-kill shelters in the area.

Arthur Breakfield, Supervisor of Animal Control said he had six animals himself and that each employee there has a passion for the animals they work with.

The group primarily uses social media and some other websites to find homes for the animals.

“Put it out on Facebook, social media. We have a, we go through Petstablished and Adopt-a-Pet. And, we have a friend of ours who works with the rescue, Polly Hall. She helps us out a good bit trying to find homes or maybe go to foster,” said Breakfield.

Without locals, rescues, and fosters the Philadelphia Animal Control said it could not have reached its no-kill status.

Philadelphia Animal Control is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

You can reach the group by calling 601-650-3587.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.