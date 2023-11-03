Soule’ Live Steam Festival continues this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full steam ahead! The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum is hosting its 20th Annual Soule Live Steam Festival.

All the fun festivities began Friday and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum Executive Director Greg Hatcher said he is excited to welcome people from all over to the historic Soule Steam Feed Works building.

“So, when you come to the Soule Live Steam Festival, you’ll see about 21 steam engines under operation by steam, and there’s nothing like the experience of seeing and smelling and feeling the steam in the air. There’s very few places in the United States that you can actually go and see that, and so that’s one of the great things about having the event here,” said Hatcher.

Again, the Soule Live Steam Festival is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

