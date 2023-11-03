Soule’ Live Steam Festival continues this Saturday

Soule Live Steam Festival continues on Saturday.
Soule Live Steam Festival continues on Saturday.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full steam ahead! The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum is hosting its 20th Annual Soule Live Steam Festival.

All the fun festivities began Friday and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum Executive Director Greg Hatcher said he is excited to welcome people from all over to the historic Soule Steam Feed Works building.

“So, when you come to the Soule Live Steam Festival, you’ll see about 21 steam engines under operation by steam, and there’s nothing like the experience of seeing and smelling and feeling the steam in the air. There’s very few places in the United States that you can actually go and see that, and so that’s one of the great things about having the event here,” said Hatcher.

Again, the Soule Live Steam Festival is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Cater's at the Museum
Cater’s at the Museum to open soon
Rita Jack & Stella McMahan
Jack & McMahan square off in coroner’s race in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Angel card on the Angel Tree at the Citizens National Bank in Downtown Meridian.
Angel Tree Kickoff
Watercolorist Wyatt Waters paints Dentzel Carousel in Meridian.
Artist Wyatt Waters paints Dentzel Carousel in Meridian
Philadelphia Animal Control was awarded a no-kill shelter plaque for 2022 by Best Friends...
Philadelphia Animal Control recognized as a no-kill shelter
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2023