Artist Wyatt Waters paints Dentzel Carousel in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An award-winning watercolorist made a stop in the Queen City to paint a unique piece of history.

Wyatt Waters painted a picture of the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park on Friday.

Waters has been painting for several years with a career including several awards and honors.

One of his goals was to always capture the essence of Dentzel Carousel in a watercolor painting.

“Well, this is a huge part of what people consider when they think about Meridian, the Dentzel Carousel here. It’s really famous. I used to live here a long time ago and I wanted to paint it and I never got the opportunity. And so, this is like me being able to go back and it’s kind of like a bucket list. You know, the things you want to paint, you never really get around to painting. So, we were over here this time and finally got permission to come inside and paint. It’s a remarkable piece of history right here. They’re hand carved and kind of one-of-a-kind thing,” said Waters.

Waters finished the painting in about two hours.

It will be displayed at the Wyatt Waters Gallery in Clinton.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.