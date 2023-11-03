Wesley House grand opening in Philadelphia

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Philadelphia, Miss. (WTOK) - Wesley House has cut the ribbon on their newest facility.

The organization officially opened their satellite location in Philadelphia Mississippi at 2pm on November 2, 2023. The facility is focusing on child advocacy and helping victims of sexual assault.

A big reason this new facility was opened is so that people that need their services will have a place that is closer to home and hope to serve the residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

Rev. David Schultz, Executive Director of the Wesley House Community Center, talked about the grand opening and the role Wesley will play for victims, saying, “With children, we perform the forensic interviews. So, they speak with the child and possibly get a disclosure of what’s happened and then we work with child protective services and law enforcement in what’s needed on the follow up, and in advocacy with the family and the needs that the child may need. We cant change what’s happened to an individual who’s a victim, but we can help them deal with it. In particularly with trauma trained therapists that we have on staff, we’re able to do that.”

If you feel that you need to report a case of child abuse, call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-222-8000.

And for adult victims, call the 24 hour hotline at 601-482-2828.

