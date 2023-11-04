3rd Annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride

This unique course gave riders an opportunity to see beautiful scenery and the gently rolling hills of east Mississippi.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today you had a chance to tour the birthplace of country music for a 30, 60, or 100-mile course.

The third annual Singing Brakeman Century Race started here in downtown Meridian but traveled all the way to Philadelphia and back.

This unique course gave riders an opportunity to see beautiful scenery and the gently rolling hills of east Mississippi.

We talked with Alana Proughton about this event.

“I am so excited I didn’t know much about cycling and I’m friends with Ed he does a huge thing for Hope Village and is cycling today and has gotten me interested so we are going to start training for next year I am going to do the 30 miles.”

After the race there was live music and food for all to enjoy so if you missed out on the festivities today there is always next year.

