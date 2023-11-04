Football Friday Game of the Week: Cougars advance after victory over Vikings

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars were down 7-0 against the North Pontotoc Vikings at the start of the second quarter, in their first-round matchup of the MHSAA Playoffs.

A good offensive drive, where the Cougars established the run, was capped off by a nice touchdown run from the senior running back, Kimari Brown, which tied the game 7-7.

The Cougars won their first-round matchup against the Vikings on Friday night, 29-7.

They will take on Caledonia in their second-round matchup next Friday night.

