Gameday Preview: Alabama vs LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the LSU Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

NOTES:

This game will go a long way in determining who will have control of the SEC West down the stretch. With a win, the Crimson Tide stays in the driver’s seat for the SEC West crown, but with a loss, things get interesting down the stretch, as it would put the Tide in a three-way tie with Ole Miss and LSU.

The key matchup is Jalen Milroe versus the LSU Tigers’ defense. The Crimson Tide defense will have a tough time with an explosive LSU offense, but if the Tide can keep Milroe upright and give him time, he should be able to take care of things against a susceptible LSU defense.

THOUGHTS:

“The matchup when LSU and the Crimson Tide are on defense is best-on-best. However, Alabama needs to be efficient with its offense. Get the ground game going and then build off that with deep shots against a depleted LSU secondary.” - Patrick Talbot

INFORMATION:

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Game Time: 6:45 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 61.5

Line: ALA -3.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Bama wins it 35-28

