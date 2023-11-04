Gameday Preview: Alabama vs LSU

Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the LSU Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

NOTES:

This game will go a long way in determining who will have control of the SEC West down the stretch. With a win, the Crimson Tide stays in the driver’s seat for the SEC West crown, but with a loss, things get interesting down the stretch, as it would put the Tide in a three-way tie with Ole Miss and LSU.

The key matchup is Jalen Milroe versus the LSU Tigers’ defense. The Crimson Tide defense will have a tough time with an explosive LSU offense, but if the Tide can keep Milroe upright and give him time, he should be able to take care of things against a susceptible LSU defense.

THOUGHTS:

“The matchup when LSU and the Crimson Tide are on defense is best-on-best. However, Alabama needs to be efficient with its offense. Get the ground game going and then build off that with deep shots against a depleted LSU secondary.” - Patrick Talbot

INFORMATION:

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Game Time: 6:45 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 61.5

Line: ALA -3.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Bama wins it 35-28

