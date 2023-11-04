Howard Industries breaks ground on a new facility in Quitman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Howard Industries broke ground on a new facility in Quitman

The 170,000 square-foot facility will specialize in producing transformer cores made of a unique metal.

That metal is called amorphous metal.

The amorphous metal’s unique molecular arrangement will allow the cores to spend less energy.

There were several speakers at today’s ribbon cutting including the president of Howard Industries, the CEO of Howard Industries, and Governer Tate Reeves.

CEO of Howard Industries, Michael Howard, spoke about why they chose Quitman for the new plant.

He stated, “We were looking at many sites. We looked at many different places, and when we came here there was several things we really liked about Quitman and Clark County. One it had a ready available building which was very important to us to start production immediately. It had potential for expansion, as you can see behind us all the green grass area on this side and the other side, where we can expand into if needed. Plus, the local leadership was very workable and accommodating to us and working with us in what we needed to be able to build a plant and expand a plant here.”

The facility is expected to employ up to 200 people in it’s first phase, creating many new jobs for the community.

