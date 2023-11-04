MDOT announces lane closures in Meridian this weekend.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures in the Queen City for this weekend.

MDOT said the eastbound outside and westbound inside lanes of Interstate 20/59 over 22nd Avenue in Meridian will be closed.

Crews will be doing bridge deck repairs in the eastbound outside and westbound inside lanes of the 22nd Avenue Bridge.

These closures will be in effect until Monday.

