Tailgate Week 11: West Lauderdale shuts out South Pontotoc to advance in 4A playoff race

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The South Pontotoc Cougars found themselves looking at a three-score hole by the time the first quarter ended in tonight’s matchup vs. West Lauderdale.

That hole is tough to come back from at any level, but high in school, especially. The Knights’ defeated the Cougars by a score of 57-0 in tonight’s home playoff matchup. The Knights’ will play the winner of the Amory and Kosciusko game that took place tonight for the second round of the 4A playoffs, next week.

The Knight’s were able to overcome a fumble on their first drive that was recovered by the defense. Their defense then stood strong, after not allowing the Cougars offense to move an inch.

The Knight’s defense continued play fast and physical throughout the night, shutting out an opponent for the first time since week six of last season.

The Knight’s offense was sparked by an early punt return touchdown courtesy of freshman running back, Travion Mosley.

Junior quarterback, Kayden Peoples, tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own before the first quarter ended. People’s is in just his 11th start at the quarterback position. The upperclassman is a dual-threat at the position.

Round two of the playoffs has plagued this Knight’s team each of the last seven seasons under head coach, Brock Clay. The Knight’s have not been able to advance passed the second round in any of the past six seasons. They’ll hope that seven-times the charm next Friday, Nov. 10th.

