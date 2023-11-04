Temps are going up from here!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We made it through some of the coldest air of this season thus far, but the weekend brings a nice warm up! We will not start our mornings with freezing temps, but we’ll start them with temps in the low-mid 40s Saturday and mid-upper 40s Sunday. Both afternoons will bring highs in the mid-upper 70s. So, make some outdoor plans because the weather will be superb & seasonable for this time of year!

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning at 2AM. So, it’s best that you set your clocks BACK one hour before bed on Saturday night. The benefit: you’ll get an extra hour of sleep. The downside (for some): the sun will set around 5PM instead of around 6PM. Sunday’s sunrise time for Meridian will be at 6:15AM, and the sunset time will be at 5:01PM. It’s also a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke & carbon monoxide detector.

Next week, highs will be above the average with 80s returning most of the week. It looks like a weak cold front will cross our area by the end of the week, and it’ll bring a small chance for a few showers. However, forecast models are hinting at a bigger rain maker moving into our area by next week. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, and Storm Team 11 will keep you posted.

