This seasons final Earth’s Bounty

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the last day that you could enjoy the local produce and goods that were sold at the monthly meeting of Earth’s bounty.

This was the last Earth’s Bounty of the season but if you did miss it then don’t worry because it will be back next spring, but it is ending for the rest of the year.

We talked with Angela Barnard, who is on the advisory board, about the success it had this year.

“If you have never been to Earth’s Bounty you are really missing out it’s a perfect time and our vendors are lovely, and they will help with any questions because if you don’t know how to cook something they will help you. They will help with anything you ask and it’s just a really great experience.”

Earth’s bounty is looking forward to their next adventure as they look to continue to grow into next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.