This seasons final Earth’s Bounty

By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the last day that you could enjoy the local produce and goods that were sold at the monthly meeting of Earth’s bounty.

We talked with Angela Barnard, who is on the advisory board, about the success it had this year.

“If you have never been to Earth’s Bounty you are really missing out it’s a perfect time and our vendors are lovely, and they will help with any questions because if you don’t know how to cook something they will help you. They will help with anything you ask and it’s just a really great experience.”

Earth’s bounty is looking forward to their next adventure as they look to continue to grow into next year.

