Warmer weather looks to move into our area

By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather out there today as it looks to continue into the day tomorrow.

Temperatures have started off chilly in the morning, but it stayed above freezing so it wasn’t as bad as it has been the past couple of days, but we will be on a gradual trend of heating up away from the freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will be above average come Monday as we will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next five days. With some windy conditions there is a slight risk of wildfire danger so please Heed local burn bans.

Remember that daylight saving time is tomorrow so don’t forget to set your clocks back!

Tracking the Tropics:

There is still a very low chance for the development of a system off in the Caribbean Sea, but I don’t see it really developing into anything other than a cluster of storms before it moves onto land in Central America by tomorrow.

