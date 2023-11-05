2023 Meridian RAILFEST

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the weekend the Meridian Rails Historical Society hosted the Meridian RAILFEST.

This event was free to the public and showed model train displays, vendors, and kid’s activities for all to enjoy. The organization wanted to promote meridians’ history to the people and show where the city came from in hopes of teaching more meridians about our culture and history.

We spoke to Anne McKee about this event.

“People are getting excited because railroading has always been a part of meridian history since the beginning, and it was sort of put to the side for a while. We are getting that interest that hey yeah, those railroads were the first thing that came through.”

The Meridian Railroad Museum was very thankful for all of those who came out and they can’t wait for what’s to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.