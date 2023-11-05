HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) - It was Hickory Pick’n Day once again out in Hickory, Mississippi.

Today marked the 6th annual Hickory Pick’n day and as usual the day had a lot to offer.

The event included political speakers, a talent show, donations to the food pantry, the Blue Star Pageant, and more.

The talent show came with cash prizes for first through third places in both the 18 and under group and 19 and up group as well.

1st place received $100 dollars, 2nd place got $50, and 3rd place would walk away with $25.

“Man, I’ve been coming to Hickory Pick’n probably since they opened. I remember the first time they did it in the big grand opening they had, and it’s done nothing but grow every year and that’s really awesome because not only is it something that the community gets to come out and do as a community, but they also help charities and nonprofits and things like that. So, it’s a great time attached to a great cause.”, said talent show judge Danny Todd.

100 plus indoor and outdoor vendors and guests, such as former Miss Mississippi and contestant on The Voice Holly Brand, came out to make today’s event possible.

The staff says that Hickory is a small town, so Hickory Pick’n is a day to show support and give back to the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.