Above average temperatures will continue before we see rain later this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather out there today as it looks to continue into the week ahead.

Temperatures have started off chilly in the morning, but it stayed above freezing so it wasn’t as bad as it has been the past couple of days, but we will be on a gradual trend of heating up away from the freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will be above average come tomorrow as we will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next five days. With some windy conditions there is a slight risk of wildfire danger so please Heed local burn bans.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday as a frontal boundary moves in to not only bring us some much-needed rain but will cool us back off as well.

Remember that daylight saving time is today so don’t forget to set your clocks back!

Tracking the Tropics:

All is Quiet!

