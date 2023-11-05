Mississippi Governor candidates to interview live on News 11

Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley(Associated Press)
By Ross McLeod
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -November’s General Election is Tuesday.

Voters are making last-minute decisions and choices. The Mississippi Race getting the most attention is the race for Governor.

Tate Reeves is the Republican defending his seat. Brandon Presley is the Democratic challenger.

Presley will be giving a live interview on News 11.

He will be live on Sunday night at 5:30.

News 11 plans to speak with Governor Tate Reeves on Monday morning.

Tune in to News 11 for these exclusive, one-on-one interviews.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Worker working at Howard facility in Quitman.
Howard Industries breaks ground on a new facility in Quitman
MDOT announces lane closures in Meridian this weekend.
MDOT announces lane closures in Meridian this weekend
This was the last Earth’s Bounty of the season but if you did miss it then don’t worry because...
This seasons final Earth’s Bounty
Cougars' running back Kimari Brown (#1) celebrates with his team after his second quarter...
Football Friday Game of the Week: Cougars advance after victory over Vikings

Latest News

6th annual Hickory Pick’n Day
VFW post 12124 decorates a tree at Merrehope
Meridian mayor Jimmie Smith hanging VFW post 12124's Poppy Flower Ornament on a tree at...
VFW post 12124 decorates a tree at Merrehope
Shirts from the Hickory Pick'N flea market.
6th annual Hickory Pick’n Day