Two wrecks in Newton County

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, at around 12:30 an 18-wheeler truck with no trailer flipped over in the median.

The driver was removed from the truck with only moderate injuries.

Soon after the first incident, 2 cars ran into one another near mile marker 102 on I-20 Westbound.

No passengers suffered any serious injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane near the crash scenes.

Show extra caution while driving on I-20 Westbound in Newton County as workers clear the roadways.

