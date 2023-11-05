VFW post 12124 decorates a tree at Merrehope

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Merrehope selected VFW post 12124 to decorate a tree at the Merrehope house.

With the help of some young students from Newton County Academy, who crafted the ornament, and Mayor Jimmie Smith, the VFW post 12124 was able to place their one of a kind ornament on the tree.

“This is our third year that Merrehope has selected the VFW Post 12124 to decorate one of the trees at Merrehope and we chose the poppy ornament, to have the mayor place it in its perspective proper place on the tree in honor of our veterans. And the third-grade class of Mrs. Douglas at Newton County Academy as you can see, hand made this ornament for us for the mayor to place. And he was kind enough to do so today.”, said president of VFW post 12124 Dawn Wortwick.

The poppy flower in VFW post 12124′s ornament is inspired by a poem called “In Flanders Fields” where the poppy represents all of our fallen veterans from World War I.

