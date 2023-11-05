Winner announced in this years Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle give away

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV and Piggly Wiggly Hope of Collinsville are excited to announce the Hope For Hunger Food Drive was a success.

Friday’s initiative collected about 2000 items when you add up donated food and cash that was given to local food pantries.

The winner of the Pit Boss Gas Griddle was Karl Donald.

WTOK-TV Vice President and General Manager, Jacque Harms, says, “It’s heartwarming to see so many people donate to our food drive to battle food insecurities in Mississippi. We have a real challenge ahead of us with so many hungry families in the Magnolia State.”

The food and cash will be distributed between the Neshoba County Baptist Association and Love’s Kitchen in Meridian.

