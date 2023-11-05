Winner announced in this years Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle give away

By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV and Piggly Wiggly Hope of Collinsville are excited to announce the  Hope For Hunger Food Drive was a success.

Friday’s initiative collected about 2000 items when you add up donated food and cash that was given to local food pantries.

The winner of the Pit Boss Gas Griddle was Karl Donald.

WTOK-TV Vice President and General Manager, Jacque Harms, says, “It’s heartwarming to see so many people donate to our food drive to battle food insecurities in Mississippi. We have a real challenge ahead of us with so many hungry families in the Magnolia  State.”

The food and cash will be distributed between the Neshoba County Baptist Association and Love’s Kitchen in Meridian.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Worker working at Howard facility in Quitman.
Howard Industries breaks ground on a new facility in Quitman
MDOT announces lane closures in Meridian this weekend.
MDOT announces lane closures in Meridian this weekend
This was the last Earth’s Bounty of the season but if you did miss it then don’t worry because...
This seasons final Earth’s Bounty
NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby

Latest News

Congrats to Karl Donald for winning this years Hope For Hunger Pit Boss giveaway
With some windy conditions there is a slight risk of wildfire danger so please Heed local burn...
Above average temperatures will continue before we see rain later this week
The organization wanted to promote meridians’ history to the people and show where the city...
2023 Meridian RAILFEST
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Mississippi Governor candidates to interview live on News 11