Brandon Presley visits Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley, made one more stop in Meridian Sunday as the campaign trail comes to an end.

Presley held a meet and greet where he shook hands and spoke to local supporters, telling them to make sure that they got out to the polls Tuesday.

“Fool me once, shame on Tate. Fool me twice, shame on us. Shame on us. We’re in a serious one in which we can’t win this election with feel good politics. We win this election by putting our head down, working our fingers to the bone, making sure people come to vote.” said Presley.

Many community members and leaders were in attendance, taking the chance to cheer on the democratic candidate one last time before election day.

Election day is Tuesday November 7th and the polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.

