Brandon Presley visits Meridian

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley, made one more stop in Meridian Sunday as the campaign trail comes to an end.

Presley held a meet and greet where he shook hands and spoke to local supporters, telling them to make sure that they got out to the polls Tuesday.

“Fool me once, shame on Tate. Fool me twice, shame on us. Shame on us. We’re in a serious one in which we can’t win this election with feel good politics. We win this election by putting our head down, working our fingers to the bone, making sure people come to vote.” said Presley.

Many community members and leaders were in attendance, taking the chance to cheer on the democratic candidate one last time before election day.

Election day is Tuesday November 7th and the polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Worker working at Howard facility in Quitman.
Howard Industries breaks ground on a new facility in Quitman

Latest News

Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Hope for Hunger
Winner announced in this year’s Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle giveaway
Congrats to Karl Donald for winning this years Hope For Hunger Pit Boss giveaway