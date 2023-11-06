Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee was found hanging in his cell at the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says 30-year-old Terence Merriweather, of Memphis, Tennessee, was found at 3:35 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff says. MBI is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.