Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

Raymond Detention Center
Raymond Detention Center(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee was found hanging in his cell at the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says 30-year-old Terence Merriweather, of Memphis, Tennessee, was found at 3:35 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff says. MBI is investigating the incident.

