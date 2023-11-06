Expert shares how to navigate holiday shopping with credit card debt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we approach the holiday season, many are trying to figure out not only what to buy, but how to.

Credit card debt can have a huge impact on holiday spending, and one expert is sharing advice on how to navigate your shopping this season.

Rod Griffin, who is the Director of Public Education at Experian, says 56% of people say they spend “too much” during the holiday season, and 47% say their new years resolution is to pay down their debts.

When you’re using credit, Griffin says you’re taking on additional debt, and that means there’s less income for you to pay those debts and maintain your other expenses.

He says the higher your debts are, the higher the risk that you won’t be able to pay them back.

Griffin says making a list and checking it twice will be key for holiday shopping.

“Check that list, it helps you prevent impulse buying which is the number one problem that we all have when we’re shopping,” Griffin says. “The other thing you need to do, you need to have a budget. A budget is a tool to help you make good decisions and not get into financial trouble.”

Griffin also recommends regularly checking your credit score, not only to help you with shopping, but to keep an eye out for fraud and identity theft, which he says soars this time of year.

