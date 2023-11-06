Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus

Jaylen Burns
Jaylen Burns(ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, INC.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is now working with state law enforcement to help Jackson State University with the homicide investigation of Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on October 15.

District Attorney Jody E. Owens’ announcement comes days after 3 On Your Side was first to show you surveillance video of what’s believed to be the murder suspect nowhere near JSU on the night of the killing.

Owen said his office is, “monitoring the progress and developments of the investigation.”

The DA also mentioned other agencies that are a part of the efforts, including the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), Capitol Police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Owens said he spoke to DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell about how to best utilize state resources to assist Jackson State University campus police.

See the full statement below.

