Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is now working with state law enforcement to help Jackson State University with the homicide investigation of Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on October 15.

District Attorney Jody E. Owens’ announcement comes days after 3 On Your Side was first to show you surveillance video of what’s believed to be the murder suspect nowhere near JSU on the night of the killing.

Owen said his office is, “monitoring the progress and developments of the investigation.”

The DA also mentioned other agencies that are a part of the efforts, including the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), Capitol Police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Owens said he spoke to DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell about how to best utilize state resources to assist Jackson State University campus police.

See the full statement below.

Statement from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II, regarding the Jackson State University Homicide Investigation. The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is monitoring the progress and developments of the investigation being conducted by Jackson State University Police into the shooting death of Jaylen Burns. Since this tragic incident occurred, our office has been working with Jackson State University to assist in the investigation. Our office is now coordinating with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), including Capitol Police and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to support Jackson State and to assist with the investigation. “This morning, I spoke to DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell about how best to bring State resources to the investigation to support Jackson State,” DA Owens said. “In the coming days, we will be bringing more resources to the investigation to assist the Jackson State Police Department in bringing those responsible to justice.”

