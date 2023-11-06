Hope for Hunger final numbers

Hope for Hunger
Hope for Hunger
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Together we did it!  Together we collected cash and food  for local food pantries in our annual Hope For Hunger food drive.

Monday WTOK-TV dropped off food and cash at Meridian’s Love’s Kitchen.

The team worked with Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville on Friday to bag up donations.

Your efforts added up to over 2,000 items that were distributed to Love’s Kitchen and Neshoba County Baptist Association.

Thank you for caring for your neighbor and for giving from your heart.

