Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi.

According to court documents, in August 2019, Gonzalez conspired with others, including Kendrick Kenyon Davis, 45, of Amite, La., and Jimario Juvonca Holmes, 35, of Louisville, Miss., to distribute cocaine. Authorities said the investigation revealed Gonzalez and Davis negotiated the delivery of kilogram quantities of cocaine, and that Davis had elicited the assistance of Holmes to pick up narcotics from Gonzalez in Houston and bring them back to Mississippi for distribution.

Agents said observed Davis meeting with Holmes in Mississippi, then traveling to Houston, where he met Gonzalez in a parking lot. Davis was later stopped in Beaumont, Tex., for a traffic violation. Officers searched Davis’ vehicle, finding over 2 kilograms of cocaine, 172 pounds of marijuana, and a Taurus handgun with 10 rounds and one chambered.

Co-defendants Davis and Holmes have already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Dec. 14, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee said this case is the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal drug trafficking in Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Mississippi and surrounding areas. Homeland Security Investigations in Jackson and Houston, Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the Beaumont (Texas) Police Department contributed to making the case against the defendants.

