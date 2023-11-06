Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi.

According to court documents, in August 2019, Gonzalez conspired with others, including Kendrick Kenyon Davis, 45, of Amite, La., and Jimario Juvonca Holmes, 35, of Louisville, Miss., to distribute cocaine. Authorities said the investigation revealed Gonzalez and Davis negotiated the delivery of kilogram quantities of cocaine, and that Davis had elicited the assistance of Holmes to pick up narcotics from Gonzalez in Houston and bring them back to Mississippi for distribution.

Agents said observed Davis meeting with Holmes in Mississippi, then traveling to Houston, where he met Gonzalez in a parking lot. Davis was later stopped in Beaumont, Tex., for a traffic violation. Officers searched Davis’ vehicle, finding over 2 kilograms of cocaine, 172 pounds of marijuana, and a Taurus handgun with 10 rounds and one chambered.

Co-defendants Davis and Holmes have already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Dec. 14, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee said this case is the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal drug trafficking in Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Mississippi and surrounding areas. Homeland Security Investigations in Jackson and Houston, Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the Beaumont (Texas) Police Department contributed to making the case against the defendants.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Hope for Hunger
Winner announced in this year’s Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle giveaway
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Lauderdale County Government Center
Lauderdale County Government Center hosts ribbon cutting
Jaylen Burns
Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus
A mass adoption event was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, with five families...
Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student