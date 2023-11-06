Lauderdale County Government Center hosts ribbon cutting

Lauderdale County Government Center
Lauderdale County Government Center(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -History was made today in Lauderdale County with the grand opening of the Lauderdale County Government Center. This 50-million-dollar project brings new opportunity, updated security, and beauty to the Queen City.

“This building incorporates all the features. If you look at all the tellers, they’re behind bulletproof glazen, they are sealed behind glass so that pandemic contamination or other viruses will not influence them. The judges’ courtrooms are secure. They have public and private quarters and the only people in the back are the ones that have authorized access,” said Bob Luke, LPK Architects. “We also have Kevlar bulletproof material in front of the entire judge’s bench area so the judges and the staff can take care of court in safety every day. "

This project replaces the former 200-year-old courthouse located on 21st Avenue and sits where the former Village Fair Mall was on 22nd Avenue.

Architects were able to take the old mall remains to create a beautiful new building with the help of valuable taxpayer funds.

“Thank you to the taxpayers, we would be silly not to include them about this on this project. This is their tax money and I hope that they see the vision and what it means,” said Jonathan Wells, Supervisor District 1. “We needed a better place to facilitate our workers and our citizens when they come in and we believe we’ve accomplished that. It’s the vision of the future that we have here on the entrance to our city on 22nd Avenue and I think sky’s the limit.”

The Lauderdale County Government Complex is home to courtrooms, judges, tax assessor and collector offices, the board of supervisors, county administration offices and more.

It is now officially open to the public.

