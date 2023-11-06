Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lucy Hope officially became the youngest Thompson family member today as she transitioned out of the foster care system and was adopted by John and Amanda Thompson.

Lucy Hope joined seven other children in what was deemed a “Mass Adoption Day” at the Lauderdale County Court House.

To the other three Thompson kids, Lucy Hope has always been in her forever home. “As far as they’re concerned, it has been her forever home since day one that they have loved her and been big brothers and sister to her,” said Amanda, Lucy Hopes mom. “They’ve never been jealous. They helped me. I couldn’t do without them.”

For the Thompson family, transitioning from a family of five to one of six was a calling.

“I just felt God, tell me you can do this. And then, months later, it was in February 2020 that we did the paperwork and just started the process,” said Thompson.

For the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, the main goal is always reunification with the birth parents. Sadly, though, that is not always possible.

Montica White, an Adoption Social Service Specialist, said, “If we cannot reunify the kids back with the biological birth parents, these parents step up to the plate and say, yes, we do want to adopt.”

For children in state custody, the process to adopt begins with being a foster parent… something there is a big need for in Mississippi.

“Right now, we have a shortage of foster homes,” says White. “and we need them. We have more kids in foster care than we do in homes.”

As for the parents of Lucy Hope, today was a big, long-awaited day.

“This day, it’s big. It is so big. It is something that I have prayed for, you know? Of course, it’s met with a little bit of sorrow because adoption starts with a broken story. Foster care starts with a broken story, and you know.”

As for the other children adopted, they were happy this day was here as well, one child saying he was excited to just “Love his mom.”

There are 3700 children in the Mississippi Foster Care system. If you would like to learn how to become a foster parent visit www.mdcps.ms.gov.

