Rain is that you?

Greatest chance for rain Thursday night into Fri.
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -happy Monday! We are starting off a new week and it will be a warm one! Low 80s is what we can expect for highs and potentially going on record as some of the warmest days for this time of year. Overnight lows are in the 50s and skies are mostly cloudy for Monday.

A limited threat for wildfire danger is over the area Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Winds are relatively light those days, but avoid outdoor burning and take heed to all burn bans that are in place. An expectational drought is now extending into Neshoba, Newton, and Jasper county. Drought conditions remain for all of the viewing area.

Thursday clouds will return and bring a chance of rainfall that will flow over into Friday as a cold front crosses. A small chance of showers are possible through the day on Thursday as moisture builds in. The greatest chance for rainfall will be late Thursday night into Friday. A small chance of rain is possible for the weekend also, but rain chances could increase as we get closer to the end of the week. Have a marvelous Monday.

