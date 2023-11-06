Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student, Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who went missing in July 2022.

Timothy Herrington’s trial date is set for October 15, 2024, according to District Attorney Ben Creekmore.

Herrington was indicted in March 2023 on the charge of capital murder. Police said in March, the case was still an active investigation and will continue to look for Lee, who is presumed dead.

DA Creekmore says Herrington is still out on bond. Friends and family of Jay Lee rallied against the judge’s grant of Herington’s release in December 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Hope for Hunger
Winner announced in this year’s Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle giveaway
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Lauderdale County Government Center
Lauderdale County Government Center hosts ribbon cutting
Jaylen Burns
Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus
A mass adoption event was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, with five families...
Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday
Donations being dropped off at LOVE's Kitchen
Hope for Hunger final numbers