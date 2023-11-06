West Alabama Men’s Soccer loses in PK’s to Lee in GSC Quarterfihals

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama’s David Nunez was the Tigers last hope in Sunday’s Gulf South Conference Quarterfinal matchup.

Lee University lead the Tigers 4-2 in a shootout after the conclusion of two overtime periods.

Nunez’s kick hit the crossbar. The Tigers’ chance at the GSC Title ended in heartbreaking fashion, after coming into the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Flames’ defense stood strong all afternoon. The Tigers only took one shot in the first half, and ended the match only taking seven.

The Flames’ were also aggressive on offense, taking 23 total shots.

It was a hard fought match throughout, a lot of physicality on both sides that the referees hesitated to get involved in. The Tigers also lost midfielder, Richard Lopez, in the 68th minute due to a red card.

The Tigers forced Flames’ goalkeeper, Jakob Buhrkuhl, to make two saves in the second half, keeping the score at 0-0 until the 110th minute.

This was the first time since 2019 that Lee participated in a penalty shootout, though it didn’t seem to phase them as they were perfect in the penalty kick period.

After the team’s were tied at 2-2, Flames’ Matias Siems took the third penalty kick and it was saved by Tigers goalkeeper Landon Sorrell. However, he left the line too early, which forced the Flames to re-kick the point. The second time around, Siems did not miss.

Tigers’ Conor Duggan’s shot was saved by Buhrkuhl, putting the Tigers down 3-2. After a successful fourth kick by the Flames, Nunez’s kick was their final chance.

Though today’s loss takes them out of GSC Championships contention, West Alabama currently sits at No. 10 in the South Region rankings. An NCAA Tournament bid is still a possibility and selections will be announced after the conclusion of Conference Tournaments.

