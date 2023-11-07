1 dead, 1 arrested in Jasper County shooting Monday night

Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators said a land dispute might have led to the death of a Jasper County man in a Monday night shooting.

Investigation underway in Jasper Co.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at a residence on County Road 1628 in the Paulding community.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 65-year-old Johnny Anderson, of the Stringer community, dead beside his truck.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Deondrick Duane Hardy and recovered a handgun they believed to be the murder weapon.

Hardy faces one count of murder and has his initial court appearance at the Jasper County Justice Court on Tuesday. A judge will determine his bond at that time.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.

