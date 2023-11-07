1 dead, 1 arrested in Jasper County shooting Monday night

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators said a land dispute might have led to the death of a Jasper County man in a Monday night shooting.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at a residence on County Road 1628 in the Paulding community.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 65-year-old Johnny Anderson, of the Stringer community, dead beside his truck.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Deondrick Duane Hardy and recovered a handgun they believed to be the murder weapon.

Hardy faces one count of murder and has his initial court appearance at the Jasper County Justice Court on Tuesday. A judge will determine his bond at that time.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.

