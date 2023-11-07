Beautiful weather for Election Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying a beautiful day as the weather will not stop you from going to the polls.

Temperatures outside will stay in the mid to low 80s and then as the sun sets by the time the polls close around 7 pm expect temperatures in the mid-60s with clear skies. Temperatures overnight will stay mild as foggy conditions look to set in for the night.

Expect dense fog in low-lying areas through the early morning, especially along areas around I-59 and south of I-20. Please make sure to leave extra room between the cars in front of you and take your time as you are heading to work tomorrow.

Your week looks to stay warmer than average until a cold front looks to push through Friday and that will also be our best chance for rain.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season doesn’t end until the end of November so even though all is quiet we will still be watching the Tropics.

