City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Curtis D. Scott1976Simple Assault Threat
Shoplifting
Rik W. Waters1962Willful Trespassing
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:06 AM on November 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

