City: Traffic light out at Hwy. 19 Walmart

The traffic light on Highway 19 North leading into Walmart is temporarily out of service.
The traffic light on Highway 19 North leading into Walmart is temporarily out of service.(Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday that the traffic light on Hwy. 19 North at Walmart is temporarily out of service. It will be blocked throughout the evening and early Wednesday morning hours.

The City said the controller box for the light was damaged from a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department reported no serious injuries from the wreck.

The City’s Public Works Department will begin replacing the traffic control cabinet Wednesday and the work should be completed that day. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

