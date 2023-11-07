Edger Faulkner Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Edgar Faulkner

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Edgar Loyd “Teddy” Faulkner, 79, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Health.

Teddy was born August 18, 1944, and didn’t stop for 79 years. He became a loving husband and father.

He is described by friends and family as one of the most honest, loyal, and hardworking people you would ever meet. He is already deeply missed. He has moved on to that perfect place, and maybe he can find something to tinker on.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Lynn Faulkner and his daughter, Amye Faulkner.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.