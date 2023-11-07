Help local teachers by donating to Turkey for Teachers Food Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian City Councilwoman is working to help teachers with their Thanksgiving meals this year.

Councilwoman Romande Walker is collecting turkeys for her annual Turkey for Teachers Food Drive.

Walker said this is an act of love and a way to show appreciation to our local educators.

“My heart went out to them and I felt ok, well, somebody needs to do some for teachers because me being in the school system, I know they’re spending money all the time to help with school supplies. When the kids run out of things, the teachers are buying them, to decorate their rooms, and other activities for the children the teachers are buying them. And, it’s just a way of giving back. It’s a way of just saying. Thank you, this is Thanksgiving, and it’s a way of saying thank you for giving so much of yourself,” said Councilwoman Walker.

Councilwoman Walker said she is trying to collect 200 turkeys.

If you want to donate a turkey, you can drop them off at the Little Wildcat Academy at 3930 14th Street in Meridian.

If you have questions, you can contact Councilwoman Walker at 769-256-9790.

