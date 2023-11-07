Help local teachers by donating to Turkey for Teachers Food Drive

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian City Councilwoman is working to help teachers with their Thanksgiving meals this year.

Councilwoman Romande Walker is collecting turkeys for her annual Turkey for Teachers Food Drive.

Walker said this is an act of love and a way to show appreciation to our local educators.

“My heart went out to them and I felt ok, well, somebody needs to do some for teachers because me being in the school system, I know they’re spending money all the time to help with school supplies. When the kids run out of things, the teachers are buying them, to decorate their rooms, and other activities for the children the teachers are buying them. And, it’s just a way of giving back. It’s a way of just saying. Thank you, this is Thanksgiving, and it’s a way of saying thank you for giving so much of yourself,” said Councilwoman Walker.

Councilwoman Walker said she is trying to collect 200 turkeys.

If you want to donate a turkey, you can drop them off at the Little Wildcat Academy at 3930 14th Street in Meridian.

If you have questions, you can contact Councilwoman Walker at 769-256-9790.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Hope for Hunger
Winner announced in this year’s Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle giveaway
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Help local teachers by donating to Turkey for Teachers Food Drive
Meridian Regional Airport is set to host another TSA Precheck registration opportunity.
TSA Precheck returns Nov. 13-17 at Meridian Regional Airport
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently...
Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars
Lauderdale County Government Center
Lauderdale County Government Center hosts ribbon cutting