Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
By Anthony Warren and Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has ruled that polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Democratic Party filed an emergency petition asking the Hinds County Chancery Court to keep polls open an hour longer, citing numerous irregularities.

Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas ruled polls could stay open until 8 p.m.

Voters across Hinds County have been telling us that precincts have been running out of ballots all day. One election commissioner says that’s due to higher-than-expected voter turnout.

Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace was named in the suit. He had not seen the ruling, saying he was too busy delivering ballots.

Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones sent this statement: “The Hinds County Board of Supervisors went above and beyond to make sure that this important election would be carried out safely and effectively. It is so disheartening and frustrating that the Hinds County Election Commission would drop the ball to this magnitude on one of the most critical elections in Mississippi history.”

The Hinds County Republican Party also was considering filing suit.

A second petition was filed by Mississippi Votes, this one in Hinds County Circuit Court, against Wallace and members of the election commission.

It cited “unreasonably long lines and wait times” at multiple polling sites, including Byram City Hall, Northside Baptist Church, Raymond United Methodist Church, and Wildwood Baptist Church.

“Long lines and wait times can prevent voters who intended to vote from successfully casting a ballot. One study estimates that 730,000 eligible voters did not vote in the 2012 election because of long lines and unreasonable wait times at their polling sites,” the suit states.

Mississippi state statute requires county officials to provide a “sufficient number” of ballots to serve each precinct. However, numerous polling locations ran out of ballots early on Tuesday, with one North Jackson voting site reportedly out of by 9 a.m.

Said Mississippi Votes, “The hardships incurred by plaintiffs in being prevented or deterred from voting in the November 7, 2023, statewide election far outweigh any modest burden on defendants in complying with federal and state law.”

