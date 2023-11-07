Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report November 6, 2023
Daily Docket 5
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST
|
Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Kemper County Arrest Santra Rush, 11-1-2023 Trespassing; Possession of Controlled Substance
Kemper County Arrest Report: Makala Anderson, 11-1-2023, Trespassing
Cedric McGraw, 11-5-2023
Radgenal Bryant, 11-05-2023, Failure to Comply
Kenoshys Payton, 11-05-2023, Felon in Possession of a Weapon; Traffic Controlled Substance; Sale of Controlled Substance.
Clifton Buckhalter, 11-05-2023, Possession of Controlled Substance.
Willie Griffin, 11-06-2023, Simple Assault-Domestic Violence
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
