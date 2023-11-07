City of Meridian Arrest Report November 6, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:02 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:18 AM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 6:58 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 9:41 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:32 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 3:56 PM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:06 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:34 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.