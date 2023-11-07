City of Meridian Arrest Report November 6, 2023
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Ronald L. Matthews
|1979
|Simple Assault
|Barbara G. Farrar
|1987
|Shoplifting
|Kilah Ford
|1996
|Embezzlement
|Cory L Thomas
|1986
|Willful Trespassing
|Ryan A. Jackson
|1996
|Domestic Violence
|Paul L. Windham
|1979
|DUI Other
Possession of Marijuana
|Christopher C. Parker
|1989
|DUI
|Curneilus R. Arrington
|2001
|Malicious Mischief
Trespassing
Petit Larceny
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:02 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:18 AM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:58 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:41 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:32 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 3:56 PM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:06 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
