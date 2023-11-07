City of Meridian Arrest Report November 6, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Ronald L. Matthews1979Simple Assault
Barbara G. Farrar1987Shoplifting
Kilah Ford1996Embezzlement
Cory L Thomas1986Willful Trespassing
Ryan A. Jackson1996Domestic Violence
Paul L. Windham1979DUI Other
Possession of Marijuana
Christopher C. Parker1989DUI
Curneilus R. Arrington2001Malicious Mischief
Trespassing
Petit Larceny
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:02 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:18 AM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:58 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:41 AM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:32 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 3:56 PM on November 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:06 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on November 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

